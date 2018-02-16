7:30 pm on 2/16-17, 2 pm on 2/18 and 7:30 pm, 2/22-24.

press release: Come see the first official show performed at the new VACT theater!

Bus Stop is set in the middle of a howling snowstorm in 1955. A bus out of Kansas City pulls up to a small roadside diner after all roads are blocked due to a storm and the weary travelers must hole up in the diner until morning. Cherie (Marsha Heuer), a nightclub chanteuse, is the passenger with most to worry about. She's being pursued by a twenty-one-year-old cowboy, with a ranch of his own, and all the romantic methods of a headstrong bull. The cowboy, Bo Decker (Thomas Williams), is right behind her, ready to sling her over his shoulder and carry her, alive and kicking, all the way to Montana. Bo receives much needed advice from his wise friend, Virgil (Michael Spevacek), and a lesson from the local Sheriff, Will Masters (Scott Wieland). As a counterpoint to the main romance, the proprietor of the cafe, Grace (Justine Kolb), and the bus driver, Carl (Craig Heuer), who previously spent time only in passing, at last find time to develop a friendship of their own. Adding another angle of pursuit is a middle-aged scholar, Dr. Lyman (Donavon Armbruster), coming to terms with himself, and Elma (Morgan Moll), a young girl working in the cafe who gets her first taste of romance.