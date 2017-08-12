Butterfly Gardening

press release: Learn how to attract butterflies to the garden with the plants they love, Sat., August 12, 11-12 p.m., at America's Best Flowers, 4311 Vilas Hope Rd.

"Butterflies are beautiful and important to a healthy environment," says Betty of America's Best Flowers. "By providing the plants they need, we get to help their survival and enjoy their beauty. It's a win-win!"

Master gardener and butterfly expert, Diane, shares which plants, trees, and grasses will entice butterflies to window boxes, planters, gardens and yards. With the right conditions, you can just sit back and be enchanted. Pre-registrations appreciated 608-222-2269.