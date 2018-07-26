Bye Bye Birdie

Children's Theater of Madison

Google Calendar - Bye Bye Birdie - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bye Bye Birdie - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bye Bye Birdie - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bye Bye Birdie - 2018-07-26 19:00:00

Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: When 50s rock star and heartthrob, Conrad Birdie, gets drafted, he chooses small town teen, Kim McAffee, for a goodbye kiss. Inspired by the story of Elvis Presley.

Summer Stage is CTM’s summer education program for grades 4K-12.

The 3 week session is CTM’s most popular program which offers grades 5-12 the chance to participate in workshops, rehearse, and perform exciting plays and musicals. Bring your friends and family to the final polished performances of some amazing theater in The Playhouse at Overture Center!

Info
Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
Google Calendar - Bye Bye Birdie - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bye Bye Birdie - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bye Bye Birdie - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bye Bye Birdie - 2018-07-26 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Bye Bye Birdie - 2018-07-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bye Bye Birdie - 2018-07-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bye Bye Birdie - 2018-07-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bye Bye Birdie - 2018-07-27 19:00:00