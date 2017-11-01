× Expand C. Kung Detail from "Birch by County M" by C. Kung.

2nd Floor, Hospital Entrance, through 12/2

press release: C. Kung is the Vilas Professor of Genetics and Molecular Biology, Emeritus, of UW-Madison and a member of the National Academy of Sciences. With some 40 years of learning and practice, his oil paintings have been in private collections and exhibited locally at several venues in one-person or group shows. He is interested in Western painting techniques in combination with Chinese art sensibility. He is also interested in the visual physiology and psychology behind representational art. His work has won several awards including the 2012 Ada Biddick Award and 2014 Joseph E. Burk Award of the Wisconsin Regional Art Program’s State Exhibit. It was selected and exhibited for the 2013 Museum of Wisconsin Art Member show. Proceeds from sale in this exhibit will go to James F. Crow Institute for the Study of Evolution and the James F. Crow Professorship, administered through the Genetics Department, UW-Madison.