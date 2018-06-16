Cabin Cooking

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Exploring life in pre-statehood Wisconsin through the foods that families of the era would have known or been learning about from their neighbors. Primarily a demonstration, visitors are welcome to help out-especially with tasting! We are learning about the past through the foods, as well as, exploring math skills, comprehension, social skills, science in action, and cooking skills.

