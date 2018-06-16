Cabin Cooking
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Exploring life in pre-statehood Wisconsin through the foods that families of the era would have known or been learning about from their neighbors. Primarily a demonstration, visitors are welcome to help out-especially with tasting! We are learning about the past through the foods, as well as, exploring math skills, comprehension, social skills, science in action, and cooking skills.
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
