Cabin Crafts
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Stop by the Log Cabin and give a try to crafts and skills common to the early 1800s. Each week we’ll be hands-on with a craft like: knitting, embroidery, soap making, soap carving, knot tying, weaving, candle making, and more! Through the skills and crafts practiced by founding residents, we learn about what everyday life was like when Madison was being founded.
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family