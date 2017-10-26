Cabin Fever Writing Club

Thursdays: 10/26, 11/16, 11/30, 1/18, 1/25, 2/1, 2/15, 2/22, 3/1, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703, 266-6300

Looking to be a part of a friendly writing community? Open to writers of all levels, this winter the Bubbler will be hosting three consecutive all-genre workshops. These classes will be led by some of Madison’s brightest minds and will keep your creative flame alive throughout our darkest months! For more information: http://madisonbubbler.org/creativewriting/ REGISTRATION IS RECOMMENDED! Please register here for the entire series: https://goo.gl/forms/cMgAotuQQOHpjzgi2