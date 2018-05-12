Cactus Joe, Guppy Effect

press release: Madison's lovable punk rock singer/songwriter Cactus Joe has been shooting out loads of musical ear candy for midwestern house concert audiences for years and now he's coming to debut at the new Common Ground community coffee shoppe and live music venue in Middleton, as part of the weekly Durango McMurphy Radio Show hosted there. Common Ground serves up music, food, and drink in a cozy community atmosphere, with a vegan- friendly menu and a spacious parking lot.

COST: Free!