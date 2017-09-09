press release: Come join us for the fourth annual Cajun in the Country fundraising* festival featuring live Cajun music, barn dancing, Cajun inspired food, local beverage vendors, and fun on the farm ! Bring your lawn chairs and your dancing boots to show off your MOOOOves!

*Proceeds benefit Neighbors in Constant Care Foundation, or NICC

Saturday Sept 9th from 12pm-6pm -- Admission is FREE!

Location: 7556 Marshall Rd, Columbus,