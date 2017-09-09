Cajun in the Country

to Google Calendar - Cajun in the Country - 2017-09-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cajun in the Country - 2017-09-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cajun in the Country - 2017-09-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Cajun in the Country - 2017-09-09 12:00:00

Shepard's Barn, Columbus 7556 Marshall Rd., Columbus, Wisconsin 53925

press release: Come join us for the fourth annual Cajun in the Country fundraising* festival featuring  live Cajun music, barn dancing, Cajun inspired food, local beverage vendors, and fun on the farm ! Bring your lawn chairs and your dancing boots to show off your MOOOOves!

*Proceeds benefit Neighbors in Constant Care Foundation, or NICC

Saturday Sept 9th from 12pm-6pm -- Admission is FREE! 

Location: 7556 Marshall Rd, Columbus,

Info
Shepard's Barn, Columbus 7556 Marshall Rd., Columbus, Wisconsin 53925 View Map
Fairs & Festivals, Fundraisers
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Cajun in the Country - 2017-09-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cajun in the Country - 2017-09-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cajun in the Country - 2017-09-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Cajun in the Country - 2017-09-09 12:00:00