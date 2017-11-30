Call for Art: The Sixties Revisted

press release: To explore the complex and contentious legacy of the era, the Overture Center is issuing a call for an exhibition “The Sixties Revisited” in May/June 2018. Artists are invited to submit works or proposals responding to the question: “How do I view the Sixties today?” Works can address the historical realities of the period and/or their reverberations over the last half century. They can focus on the origins of the Sixties in the nuclear nightmares of the Cold War in the 1950s; the half-mythic touchstones of the Civil Rights Movement, the Cuban Missile Crisis; the Paris Uprising; Woodstock; or the independence movements in Africa and Asia. They can engage the legacies of the communes, The Feminine Mystique, Stonewall and the environmental movement. Sex, drugs, rock and roll, definitely, but also the emergence of Ronald Reagan and new forms of conservatism and “white backlash.” Works touching on events in Madison and the experience of veterans, protesters, and ordinary citizens with local ties are welcome.

The work can celebrate, criticize, question. The possibilities are endless and we’re open to art in both 2- and 3-D forms.

Exhibition location: Playhouse Gallery, Overture Center, 201 State Street, Madison WI, 53703

Application/Expression of Interest DUE FEBRUARY 15, 2018

You will be notified by March 1, 2018 to allow time to make new work (if that is your plan).

Artwork due at Overture: April 30.

Installation Dates: May 1, 2, or 3

Deinstallation Dates: Monday, June 25

Reception: To Be Determined

If you have questions, please contact Beth Racette, 608-258-4169. bracette@overture.org

Fill out the expression of interest/ Application form if you are interested in participating in this exhibition: https://www.surveygizmo.com/ s3/3954070/60s-Revisited- Application

For more information about submitting works or proposals, contact Beth Racette, bracette@overture.com, 608.258.4160 or Leslee Nelson, lesleeathome@gmail.com

This exhibit will coincide with The Madison Reunion and the Conference On Madison in the ‘60s to be held June 14 – 17, 2018 http://www.madisonreunion.com/