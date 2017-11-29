Call for Authors

press release:

Attention LGBTQ community and Allies:

I am searching for CoAuthors for

THE BEAUTIFUL ONES PROJECT

A collaboration of empowering stories.

    www.feliciafayeclark.com/spotlight

