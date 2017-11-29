Call for Authors
press release:
Attention LGBTQ community and Allies:
I am searching for CoAuthors for
THE BEAUTIFUL ONES PROJECT
A collaboration of empowering stories.
www.feliciafayeclark.com/spotlight
Info
LGBT
Arts Notices
press release:
Attention LGBTQ community and Allies:
I am searching for CoAuthors for
THE BEAUTIFUL ONES PROJECT
A collaboration of empowering stories.
www.feliciafayeclark.com/spotlight
ISTHMUS is © 2017 Red Card Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA