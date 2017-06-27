Call for Social Entrepreneurs

press release: Are you a social entrepreneur? Do you know a social entrepreneur? We're looking for enterprising individuals looking to change the world, starting locally. We want to work with a diverse set of individuals—people of color, women, disabled, immigrants, elderly, Native American, LGBTQ —entrepreneurs who are working to create projects and programs geared at strengthen communities and doing good.

We'll work with individuals, teams, projects, for-profit, non-profit, co-ops, and social enterprises to help you get the resources, break down obstacles, and take your project to its next stage. From clarifying your problem statement to the identification of your primary challenges to aligning you with potential partners and resources, we're accelerating social good, and want to do it with you.

We're hosting three (3) Community Outreach Sessions to help answer any questions you may have about the application, the acceleration process, the Social Good Summit itself, and whether or not your project, program, or organization qualifies.

Thursday, June 22, 2017 — Urban League of Greater Madison, 6pm

— Urban League of Greater Madison, 6pm Tuesday, June 27, 2017 — FEED Kitchens, 2pm

— FEED Kitchens, 2pm Thursday, June 29, 2017 — East Madison Community Center, 4pm

The Social Good Summit challenges entrepreneurs to address community issues, and challenges communities to become more entrepreneurial in our approaches to solving societal issues. Founded in 2015, broad focus has allowed us to make the Summit an engaging event that keeps adapting and changing each year. For 2017, our focus is on accelerating social good via social entrepreneurial efforts.