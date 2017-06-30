press release:

Italy | 1969 | HD Projection | 115 min.

Director: Radley Metzger; Cast: Danièle Gaubert, Nino Castelnuovo, Eleonora Rossi Drago

Metzger’s update of Alexandre Dumas’ frequently adapted La Dame aux Camélias makes great use of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’s Castelnuevo and an exquisite score by Piero Piccioni in telling the melodramatic tale of romance turned to tragedy among Italy’s drug-fueled, jet-set elite. Metzger, who died earlier this year, married explicit sexual encounters with lavish production values and literary source material throughout his long career, and Camille remains a shining example of his oeuvre. “Camille 2000 is a veritable orgy of suggestive architecture, stylistic art direction and directorial flourishes” (Eric Henderson, Slant).

SUMMER SELECTIONS: For your summer viewing pleasure, the Cinematheque programming team has carefully curated this selection of international film classics and rediscovered gems, plus a restored Marx Bros. masterpiece and the first local area screening of a great new documentary.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.