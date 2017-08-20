Camp Createability Award Ceremony

press release: Camp Createability Red Carpet & Award Ceremony "Changing Lives... One Film at a Time!" Camp Createability cordially invites you to celebrate life and ensure that for every individual with autism or other disability, that they can succeed in life! The Red Carpet and Award Ceremony is a celebration of their 2017 success. We will be featuring 3 short films and their 48 Hour Film Project of which they received and award for "Best Use of Genre".