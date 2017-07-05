RSVP for Camp Createability Gala

press release: Camp Createability is a Video and Entertainment program for individuals with Autism or other disabilities. The Red Carpet Gala Fundraiser is an awards ceremony that features four films created by students in our program, including the film that was created for the 48 Hour Film Fest. Come dressed to impress and enjoy the Red Carpet treatment. Event starts promptly at 3pm, formal dining, entertainment, silent auction and more. For more information contact darmstrong@biomat4autism.com or 608-577-5733.