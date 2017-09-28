Camp Trippalindee Grand Opening

press release: It's time to celebrate the Grand Opening of Camp Trippalindee at Graduate Madison! Inspired by a historic and beloved summer camp experience, Camp Trippalindee will be serving up premier cookout cuisine with a Wisconsin twist, with stunning panoramic views of Lake Mendota and the Capitol building. Join Graduate Madison for an event with camp-inspired activities on the rooftop, such as a bags tournament, s'more roasting, and giant Jenga. The event will also feature a sampling of the delicious new food & drink menu items.

Thursday, September 28, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Free