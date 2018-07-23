press release: If you’ve always wanted to try camping, but don’t know how to get started, get tips from the pros at the Verona Public Library on Monday, July 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Experienced staff from REI Co-op will discuss camping basics, including what gear and equipment you need, and how to stay warm, dry, and comfortable. REI staff will also talk about fun activities you can try and local places you can go.

Registration is required and limited to 50 participants. Register online at rei.com/madison.