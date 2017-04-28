Campus Craft Brewery: Celebration and Education

to Google Calendar - Campus Craft Brewery: Celebration and Education - 2017-04-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Campus Craft Brewery: Celebration and Education - 2017-04-28 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Campus Craft Brewery: Celebration and Education - 2017-04-28 15:00:00 iCalendar - Campus Craft Brewery: Celebration and Education - 2017-04-28 15:00:00

UW Union South - The Sett 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Join us to celebrate the students and the winning beer from the Campus Craft Brewery program: Red Arrow Pale Ale. 3 pm-5 pm

Info

UW Union South - The Sett 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

to Google Calendar - Campus Craft Brewery: Celebration and Education - 2017-04-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Campus Craft Brewery: Celebration and Education - 2017-04-28 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Campus Craft Brewery: Celebration and Education - 2017-04-28 15:00:00 iCalendar - Campus Craft Brewery: Celebration and Education - 2017-04-28 15:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer