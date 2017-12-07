Can International Organizations Improve the Quality of Governance? Evidence from Ukraine

Google Calendar - Can International Organizations Improve the Quality of Governance? Evidence from Ukraine - 2017-12-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Can International Organizations Improve the Quality of Governance? Evidence from Ukraine - 2017-12-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Can International Organizations Improve the Quality of Governance? Evidence from Ukraine - 2017-12-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Can International Organizations Improve the Quality of Governance? Evidence from Ukraine - 2017-12-07 16:00:00

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: 

(Refreshments starting at 3:45) Room 206, Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive

About the Speaker: Tymofiy Mylovanov is an associate professor of economics at the University of Pittsburgh. He holds a PhD from UW-Madison. He is involved with projects such as the Ukraine Decentralization Initiative. He has published in such journals as Journal of Mathematical EconomicsAmerican Economic Review, and Econometrica.

Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-3379
Google Calendar - Can International Organizations Improve the Quality of Governance? Evidence from Ukraine - 2017-12-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Can International Organizations Improve the Quality of Governance? Evidence from Ukraine - 2017-12-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Can International Organizations Improve the Quality of Governance? Evidence from Ukraine - 2017-12-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Can International Organizations Improve the Quality of Governance? Evidence from Ukraine - 2017-12-07 16:00:00