Can Menorah Construction

press release: The construction and lighting of the first ever “Can Menorah” in Madison is at Metcalfe’s Market Hilldale. Dubbed the Chanukah of Giving, a Menorah created out of cans is very fitting.

Chanukah is about bringing light into this world. A menorah built with cans of food is sure to add more light into our world. After assembling the menorah, candles will be placed on top and the "Can Menorah" will be kindled. "Chanukah teaches us that light dispels darkness", said Rabbi Avremel Matusof of Chabad of Madison. "There's no better way of spreading light than giving food to those in need. In this way we will be including hundreds of people less fortunate than ourselves in our festival of lights. We are very excited and proud of this effort.

The lighting program will be held on Tuesday, December 19, the eighth and final night of Chanukah at 6:00 pm.

You "CAN" join, you "CAN" light up a life and you "CAN" participate by sponsoring canned foods which will be used to assemble the menorah. At the conclusion of Chanukah, the cans will be donated to food banks for families in need.

In addition to this program, Chabad of Madison is hosting a children’s Chanukah Extravaganza on Sunday, Dec 17, and numerous other parties and programs throughout Dane County.

For more information please visit ChabadofMadison.com/hanukkah