Cancer 101

press release: Dr. Stephen Rosenberg, the Radiation Oncology Chief Resident at the UW Carbone Cancer Center, is the best-selling author of "Cancer: what you need to know: overcome the 10 common mistakes patients make". Committed to helping cancer patients understand their diagnosis and treatment options, Dr. Rosenberg says "there's a lot of textbooks out there on cancer, but they are missing a lot of good information about making easy to understand topics to patients as you are going through this really overwhelming diagnosis." Join us as Dr. Roseberg discusses his book, and provides time for questions and answers on this important issue that touches so many lives.