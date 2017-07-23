Candice Jones, Jillian Hepinstall & Susan Mielke

press release: Ready to be Loved with Candice Jones and Jillian Hepinstall (voice), Susan Mielke (piano)

* brief description: Grab some coffee, food, and sit back and relax while Candice and Jillian go on a journey through their experiences with life and relationships through song! You can expect plenty of contemporary musical theater, some Sara Bareilles, pop music, and even an original by Candice Jones. In keeping with the theme of relationships, we will also be accepting donations for Transforming Communities whil e performing. Come for the whole time or just stop in for a few minutes.