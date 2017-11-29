RSVP for Candlelight Dinner Concert

press release: Performing Profs Sing and Play for Madison-area Fans

The popular vocal/piano duo of Martha Fischer and Bill Lutes will present their delightful performance of Children’s Music – for Grown Ups at the annual University League Candlelight Concert and Dinner. Performing works by composers such as Schumann, Debussy and Prokofiev, they will present a pre-Holiday potpourri of classical and popular songs, and a solo piano piece and piano duet selections, evoking the world of childhood --as seen through the nostalgic lens of adulthood.

Both Fischer and Lutes are UW-Madison educators, and Lutes is also known for being Music Director for the NPR News and Classical Music Network of Wisconsin Public Radio, where he established award-winning educational programs.

This performance will be held at the annual University League Candlelight Concert and Dinner on Saturday, December 9, at 5:30 at Blackhawk Country Club, 3606 Blackhawk Drive, Madison, For more information and reservations go to: univleague.wisc.edu/program. htm