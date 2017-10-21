Candlelight Hike

Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton 2405 Door Creek Rd. , Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

press release: 1.2 mile self guided hike along the White Oak Nature Trail, which will be lit with hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns and luminaries.  Bonfire.  Refreshments for sale.

There is no fee for this event, but a valid park admission sticker is required for entry.

Sorry, pets are not allowed on this trail.

Info
Halloween, Recreation
608-873-9695
