Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe

Devil's Lake State Park, Baraboo S5975 Park Rd. , Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

press release: Its winter, but that doesn't mean you have to stay inside! Cure your winter cabin fever and join us for this winter adventure! Go on a self-guided snowshoe (depending on snow) or hike through the park. We have a new and longer trail this year! Warm up by the campfire and make a s'more. Bring your snowshoes or borrow one of our pairs - we have sizes to fit everyone in the family. Make sure you dress appropriately; the event will happen rain, snow or shine. Meet outside the Rock Elm shelter on the park's north shore. Sponsored by the Friends of Devil's Lake State Park.

Candlelight skis/hikes are very popular events at DNR properties, with some attracting thousands of visitors on a given night. Given the recent publicity of these events through social media outlets and the department's responsibility to provide a safe recreational experience, access to these events may be restricted at times when parking capacity has been reached. Thank you for helping make these events a success.

Phone: 608-356-8301.

Devil's Lake State Park, Baraboo S5975 Park Rd. , Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

608-356-8301

