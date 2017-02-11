Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe

to Google Calendar - Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe - 2017-02-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe - 2017-02-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe - 2017-02-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe - 2017-02-11 18:00:00

New Glarus Woods State Park W5446 County Highway NN , New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574

press release: Join the New Glarus Friends Group for a hike or snowshoe on a 2-mile luminary lit trail starting at the intersection of Highway H and Highway 69. Enjoy a toasty campfire and hot chocolate at the shelter building in the main picnic area after your candle lit adventure. A Wisconsin State Park admission sticker is required on all vehicles parking at the Woods.

Candlelight skis/hikes are very popular events at DNR properties, with some attracting thousands of visitors on a given night. Given the recent publicity of these events through social media outlets and the department's responsibility to provide a safe recreational experience, access to these events may be restricted at times when parking capacity has been reached. Thank you for helping make these events a success.

Info

New Glarus Woods State Park W5446 County Highway NN , New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574 View Map

Recreation & Games

Visit Event Website

608-527-2335

to Google Calendar - Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe - 2017-02-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe - 2017-02-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe - 2017-02-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe - 2017-02-11 18:00:00

Print

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer