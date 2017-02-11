Candlelight Hike/Snowshoe

press release: Join the New Glarus Friends Group for a hike or snowshoe on a 2-mile luminary lit trail starting at the intersection of Highway H and Highway 69. Enjoy a toasty campfire and hot chocolate at the shelter building in the main picnic area after your candle lit adventure. A Wisconsin State Park admission sticker is required on all vehicles parking at the Woods.

Candlelight skis/hikes are very popular events at DNR properties, with some attracting thousands of visitors on a given night. Given the recent publicity of these events through social media outlets and the department's responsibility to provide a safe recreational experience, access to these events may be restricted at times when parking capacity has been reached. Thank you for helping make these events a success.