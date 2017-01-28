Candlelight Snowshoe

press release: Tour the marsh on snowshoes by candlelight. Then warm up with hot cider by the fire. Bring your own snowshoes. If there is no snow, the event will be a walk. This free event is sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh This link will leave the City of Madison website and open in a new window.. If you have questions or would like to help with setup, contact Jan Axelson or call (608) 215-0426.

Directions: follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking lot at the end of the gravel road.