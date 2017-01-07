Candlelight Ski/Hike/Snowshoe

Jan. 7 & Feb. 4: Spend a night with family and friends at Blue Mound State Park with a candlelight ski, hike, and snowshoe event hosted by the Friends of Blue Mound State Park. A 1- and 2-mile candlelit wooded loop will be available to ski, and a separate 3/4-mile candlelight wooded trail for hikers, snowshoers, and leashed pets. Warm up with free hot drinks inside the heated Friends Shelter, and enjoy some hot food, baked goods and commemorative shirts for sale. Enjoy the bonfire and free marshmallows for roasting. Guided hikes through the illuminated woods with the parks Naturalist will be held at 6 and 7 p.m. The only cost for this fun filled family event is a daily or annual park sticker, which may be purchased upon entry to the park.

Candlelight skis/hikes are very popular events at DNR properties, with some attracting thousands of visitors on a given night. Given the recent publicity of these events through social media outlets and the department's responsibility to provide a safe recreational experience, access to these events may be restricted at times when parking capacity has been reached. Thank you for helping make these events a success.

Phone: 608-437-5711.