Candlelight Ski/Hike/Snowshoe

Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo E10320 Fern Dell Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

Jan. 7 & Feb. 5: Join us for our annual winter hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing event. There will be bonfires, hot chocolate and hot cider and of course, sweet treats all for a good will donation.

Candlelight skis/hikes are very popular events at DNR properties, with some attracting thousands of visitors on a given night. Given the recent publicity of these events through social media outlets and the department's responsibility to provide a safe recreational experience, access to these events may be restricted at times when parking capacity has been reached. Thank you for helping make these events a success.

Phone: 608-254-2333

Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo E10320 Fern Dell Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

