Candlelight Ski

to Google Calendar - Candlelight Ski - 2017-01-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Candlelight Ski - 2017-01-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Candlelight Ski - 2017-01-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Candlelight Ski - 2017-01-14 18:00:00

Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton 2405 Door Creek Rd. , Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

Join us for a beautiful evening of candlelight skiing. Approximately 2 miles of trail will be lit with hundreds of glowing luminaries. When you are finished, warm up by the bonfire and enjoy hot cocoa and baked goods sold by the Lake Kegonsa State Park Friends Group. This a ski event only. Hikers, snowshoers and pets are prohibited on groomed cross country ski trails. This event is weather and snow conditions permitting; if snow or weather conditions do not permit, a back-up date is Saturday, February 11.

Info

Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton 2405 Door Creek Rd. , Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589 View Map

Recreation & Games

Visit Event Website

608-873-9695

to Google Calendar - Candlelight Ski - 2017-01-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Candlelight Ski - 2017-01-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Candlelight Ski - 2017-01-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Candlelight Ski - 2017-01-14 18:00:00

Print

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer