Candlelight Ski

Join us for a beautiful evening of candlelight skiing. Approximately 2 miles of trail will be lit with hundreds of glowing luminaries. When you are finished, warm up by the bonfire and enjoy hot cocoa and baked goods sold by the Lake Kegonsa State Park Friends Group. This a ski event only. Hikers, snowshoers and pets are prohibited on groomed cross country ski trails. This event is weather and snow conditions permitting; if snow or weather conditions do not permit, a back-up date is Saturday, February 11.