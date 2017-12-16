Candlelight Snowshoe Hike

to Google Calendar - Candlelight Snowshoe Hike - 2017-12-16 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Candlelight Snowshoe Hike - 2017-12-16 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Candlelight Snowshoe Hike - 2017-12-16 16:30:00 iCalendar - Candlelight Snowshoe Hike - 2017-12-16 16:30:00

Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Dr. , Monona, Wisconsin 53716

press release: In partnership, Madison Parks, Monona Parks & Recreation and the Aldo Leopold Center present this candlelight snowshoe event! Hundreds of softly glowing lights illuminate the trails through the Aldo Leopold Nature Center , Edna Taylor Conservancy, and Woodland Park. Snowshoe or hike and enjoy a roaring bonfire outside and activities inside the beautiful Aldo Leopold Nature Center.

Event Notes & Tips

  • All ages are welcome.
  • FREE parking at the UnityPoint Health (Meriter) Monona parking lot (6408 Copps Ave.) and FREE shuttle to the event.
  • Concessions available (Hot Chocolate, Popcorn).
  • Bring your own snowshoes or borrow (limited quantity) a pair for FREE.
  • Please no pets or skiing
  • Aldo Leopold Nature Center will be open for activities and restrooms.
  • If there is no snow, the event will be a walk/hike.
Info
Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Dr. , Monona, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Kids & Family
Recreation
608-222-4167
to Google Calendar - Candlelight Snowshoe Hike - 2017-12-16 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Candlelight Snowshoe Hike - 2017-12-16 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Candlelight Snowshoe Hike - 2017-12-16 16:30:00 iCalendar - Candlelight Snowshoe Hike - 2017-12-16 16:30:00