Candlelight Snowshoe Hike
Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Dr. , Monona, Wisconsin 53716
press release: In partnership, Madison Parks, Monona Parks & Recreation and the Aldo Leopold Center present this candlelight snowshoe event! Hundreds of softly glowing lights illuminate the trails through the Aldo Leopold Nature Center , Edna Taylor Conservancy, and Woodland Park. Snowshoe or hike and enjoy a roaring bonfire outside and activities inside the beautiful Aldo Leopold Nature Center.
Event Notes & Tips
- All ages are welcome.
- FREE parking at the UnityPoint Health (Meriter) Monona parking lot (6408 Copps Ave.) and FREE shuttle to the event.
- Concessions available (Hot Chocolate, Popcorn).
- Bring your own snowshoes or borrow (limited quantity) a pair for FREE.
- Please no pets or skiing
- Aldo Leopold Nature Center will be open for activities and restrooms.
- If there is no snow, the event will be a walk/hike.
Info
Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Dr. , Monona, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Kids & Family
Recreation