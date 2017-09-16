press release:

On Saturday, September 16, lineal and Ring magazine middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) goes toe-to-toe with WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (37-0,33 KOs) in the 12-round main event. Although T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is sold out, fight fans have the opportunity to catch this epic mega-fight live in movie theaters nationwide at 7:00 p.m. CT.

This live broadcast, “Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy,” is presented by Golden Boy Promotions, GGG Promotions and Fathom Events.