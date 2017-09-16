Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy

Google Calendar - Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy - 2017-09-16 19:00:00

Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

On Saturday, September 16, lineal and Ring magazine middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) goes toe-to-toe with WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (37-0,33 KOs) in the 12-round main event. Although T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is sold out, fight fans have the opportunity to catch this epic mega-fight live in movie theaters nationwide at  7:00 p.m. CT.

This live broadcast, “Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy,” is presented by Golden Boy Promotions, GGG Promotions and Fathom Events. 

Info
Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Spectator Sports
608-242-2100
Google Calendar - Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy - 2017-09-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy - 2017-09-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy - 2017-09-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Canelo vs. Golovkin: Supremacy - 2017-09-25 19:00:00