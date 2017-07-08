Cannonball Run

Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Services 271 W Main St, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

press release: Cambridge Emergency Medical Service is hosting the 26th annual Cannonball Run on Saturday, July 9th. The run is a 5K and 10K trail run that winds through the beautiful Dane County CamRock Park along the Koshkonong Creek. Advanced registration is $39 which includes a performance style T-shirt. Register race day is $44.  There is also a 1-mile Fun Run for children and walkers. Cost of registration for the Fun Run is $15 and does NOT include a T-shirt.

Registration on the day of the run begins at 7 a.m. at the EMS/Fire Station at 271 W. Main Street in Cambridge. Racing begins at 8 a.m.

