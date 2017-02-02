Show Hours: Friday 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Saturday 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM; Sunday 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Ticket Prices: $15.00 for a day pass; $25.00 for a weekend pass. Ages 17 and under: free.

Parking: $7.00 per car per day; Weekend pass: $19.50

press release: Want to stand-up paddle on local ponds? Considering an expedition? Thinking about fishing from a kayak? Join over 20,000 paddling enthusiasts from beginners to experts to experience Canoecopia!

Canoecopia is the largest paddlesports consumer event in the world

More than 250,000 square feet of kayaks, canoes, stand up paddleboards, outdoor equipment and clothing, all at the best prices of the season, make Canoecopia a "must go" place for gear! Over 110 seminars and clinics make Canoecopia an educational event where you can learn about the perfect gear for your style of paddling, develop skills to get you where you want to go, and discover some of the many places to paddle, both near and far.

If you're interested in experiencing life on the water, Canoecopia is the best place to spend the weekend! Canoecopia is presented by Rutabaga Paddlesports.