Cap Alan, Fanny Hill, Thomas Wincek

Google Calendar - Cap Alan, Fanny Hill, Thomas Wincek - 2017-07-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cap Alan, Fanny Hill, Thomas Wincek - 2017-07-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cap Alan, Fanny Hill, Thomas Wincek - 2017-07-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - Cap Alan, Fanny Hill, Thomas Wincek - 2017-07-16 20:00:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Musical group Fanny Hill (Minneapolis, Minnesota) is an exciting show of bold and free sonic explorations with each member playing a crucial role in the balance that maintains the groups equilibrium as they collectively blast into space.

Prepared Trumpet, Mixer - Trever Hagen

Saxophone, pedals - Nelson Devereaux

Bass, Pedals - James Buckley

Drums - Miguel Hurtado 

608-535-9976
