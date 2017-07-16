Cap Alan, Fanny Hill, Thomas Wincek
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Musical group Fanny Hill (Minneapolis, Minnesota) is an exciting show of bold and free sonic explorations with each member playing a crucial role in the balance that maintains the groups equilibrium as they collectively blast into space.
Prepared Trumpet, Mixer - Trever Hagen
Saxophone, pedals - Nelson Devereaux
Bass, Pedals - James Buckley
Drums - Miguel Hurtado
