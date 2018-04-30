Cape No. 7
Co-presented with the Taiwanese Undergraduate Student Association
Taiwan | 129 min | NR | BluRay | Dir. Te-Sheng Wei
Mon Apr 30 | 7:00 PM
A unusual group of people in a village on the coast of Taiwan form a band to perform at a beach concert, while the lead singer searches for the intended recipient of seven lost love letters.
