Capes & Crowns

Madison School & Community Recreation East 4620 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Calling all superheroes, villains, princes and princesses  -  don your capes and crowns and show off your moves! Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is holding the Capes & Crowns Family Dance Party on Friday, October 20, 6-8pm at MSCR East, 4620 Cottage Grove Rd

Children ages three and older and a participating adult can enjoy dancing, crafts and games.  The fee is $5 per child for ages three years and older.  Please register the child only. Adults  and children, ages two years and under, are free with a registered participant. Pre-registration is recommended, the deadline is Wednesday, October 18. Use course #16238 to register at www.mscr.org or call 204-3021 for more information.

MSCR is a department of the Madison Metropolitan School District and offers a wide range of affordable and accessible programs for all ages including arts, enrichment, fitness, sports, swimming, afterschool programs and more.

Madison School & Community Recreation East 4620 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-204-3021
