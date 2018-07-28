press release: Join us for Capital City Run/Walk for Organ, Tissue and Eye Donation

Capital City Run/Walk is a community celebration to support Organ, Tissue and Eye Donation. All proceeds go to support the LOCAL programs and services of the NKFW for donors and families across Wisconsin. Saturday, July 28, begins at twilight (6:30 pm) on Capitol Square (2 East Main Street), winds along the bike path next to Lake Monona, and ends at Goodman Park with a private pool party

· Registration: $40 – 5K/1Mile ($45 race day); $10 Kids Club (11 and under)

· 5K run/walk or 1 mile walk (5K run chip-timed/USATF certified event)

· Age category medals (5K run only)

Free t-shirt with registration (under 11 gets kids' club item in lieu of t-shirt)

· Pool Party at Goodman Park post-run/walk

· Kids Club (age 11 and under)

Packet Pickup/Onsite registration Friday, July 27 4:00-7:00pm Clarion Suites at the Alliant Energy Center (2110 Rimrock Road)

o Sat. July 28 4:00-6:00pm Goodman Park (1402 Wingra Creek Pkwy)

For questions, contact NKFW: events@kidneywi.org/414-897- 8669