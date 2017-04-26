Capital City Vintage Base Ball Club Meet Up

Brocach Irish Pub - Square 7 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Wednesday, April 26th, 7:30 PM, Brocach Irish Pub, (7 Main St.

On April 26, 1865, 152 years ago at a meeting in the basement of the Wisconsin State Capitol a group of people formed Madison's first baseball club and named it the Capital City Base Ball Club. On April 26, 2017, come to Brocach Irish Pub to meet some of the players of the newly formed Capital City Vintage Base Ball Club. You can learn about the early history of baseball in Madison and how vintage baseball players keep the customs of the old game alive.

Brocach Irish Pub - Square 7 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-718-6450

