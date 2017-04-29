Capital City Vintage Base Ball Club Practice

Google Calendar - Capital City Vintage Base Ball Club Practice - 2017-04-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Capital City Vintage Base Ball Club Practice - 2017-04-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Capital City Vintage Base Ball Club Practice - 2017-04-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - Capital City Vintage Base Ball Club Practice - 2017-04-29 13:00:00

Demetral Park 601 N. Sixth St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Saturday, April 29th, 1:00 PM, Demetral Field, 601 N 6th St.

Madison's first vintage baseball club, the Capital City Base Ball Club, is having their second practice and welcome new players to join. Adults of any skill level are welcome.  No need to bring a glove, as vintage baseball is played without gloves. Vintage baseball is played following the rules and customs of the early form of baseball that was played during the Civil War era. Come learn about Madison's baseball history and play some old timey baseball.

Info

Demetral Park 601 N. Sixth St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Recreation

Visit Event Website

608-718-6450

Google Calendar - Capital City Vintage Base Ball Club Practice - 2017-04-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Capital City Vintage Base Ball Club Practice - 2017-04-29 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Capital City Vintage Base Ball Club Practice - 2017-04-29 13:00:00 iCalendar - Capital City Vintage Base Ball Club Practice - 2017-04-29 13:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer