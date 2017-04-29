Capital City Vintage Base Ball Club Practice

Saturday, April 29th, 1:00 PM, Demetral Field, 601 N 6th St.

Madison's first vintage baseball club, the Capital City Base Ball Club, is having their second practice and welcome new players to join. Adults of any skill level are welcome. No need to bring a glove, as vintage baseball is played without gloves. Vintage baseball is played following the rules and customs of the early form of baseball that was played during the Civil War era. Come learn about Madison's baseball history and play some old timey baseball.