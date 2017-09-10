Capital K9s Dog Paddle

Join Capital K9s for the 10th annual Dog Paddle at Goodman Pool.

As a final farewell to summer, we will turn the pool over to the dogs and watch them run, jump and splash in all their canine glory! They can also compete for prizes in several dog contests throughout the day. All proceeds directly support the City of Madison K9 Unit.

Advance registration at www.capitalk9s.org is $25.00 per dog with wash; $20 per dog just to swim; or $10 if you are just a person and not a fabulous pup!