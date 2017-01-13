press release: Bring the entire family out for an afternoon of outdoor winter fun at the Capital Springs Winter Fun Day on Sunday, January 22, from 1-4 pm at Lake Farm County Park in Madison! This free event is sponsored by the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area.

Winter Fun Day begins with an ice fishing demonstration on Lake Waubesa by the Yahara Fishing Club at 1:15 pm. Bring your rod and try your luck!

At 2:30 pm, visitors can chose to participate in a cross-country ski lesson and group ski led by MadNorksi or a snowshoe demonstration and group hike led by Rutabaga Paddlesports. Please bring your own skis. Some child and adult snowshoes will be available for use from Rutabaga.

If we have no snow, come for ice fishing and Naturalist-led group hikes along lakeshore trails!

Enjoy bonfire, hot chocolate and treats provided by the Friends at shelter #1.

Park at Lake Farm County Park, shelter #1 lot, located at 4330 Libby Road. To reach the Waubesa lakeshore for ice fishing, there is a short five-minute walk from the parking lot. Other activities begin at shelter #1.

No Dane County trail pass is required to ski, snowshoe or hike at Winter Fun Day, and no Wisconsin fishing license is required as it is a Wisconsin free fishing weekend.

RSVP is requested to Clare at Carlson.clare@countyofdane.com . For more information, visit the Friends web site at www.friendsofcapitalsprings. org.