Tuesday, June 6 - Enjoy this week’s Music in the Park performance by the Capitol Chordsmen from 6:30-8:00 pm in Belleville Library Park, rain or shine. Bring a picnic or buy food from the stands run by local non-profit organizations. The free weekly concert series Music in the Park is presented by the Belleville Public Library and the Belleville Area Cultural Foundation. This week’s performance is sponsored by UB&T Lending, and also features the crowning of the Belleville Dairy Queen.