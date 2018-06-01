Capitol Comedy Hour

press release: Madison's premier comedy showcase is back for Madison Comedy Week! We are thrilled to have six of the funniest comics in the Midwest performing for you. This is a rare and special comedy event you won't want to miss! No cover, but donations appreciated. See you there!

Lineup: Blake Burkhart, Ian Erickson, Bill Gevirtz, Kristin Lytie, Antoine McNeail and your headliner, Chastity Washington!

Hosted by Ryan Donahue