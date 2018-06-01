Capitol Comedy Hour

Google Calendar - Capitol Comedy Hour - 2018-06-01 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Capitol Comedy Hour - 2018-06-01 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Capitol Comedy Hour - 2018-06-01 21:00:00 iCalendar - Capitol Comedy Hour - 2018-06-01 21:00:00

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Madison's premier comedy showcase is back for Madison Comedy Week! We are thrilled to have six of the funniest comics in the Midwest performing for you. This is a rare and special comedy event you won't want to miss! No cover, but donations appreciated. See you there!

Lineup: Blake Burkhart, Ian Erickson, Bill Gevirtz, Kristin Lytie, Antoine McNeail and your headliner, Chastity Washington!

Hosted by Ryan Donahue

Info
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Comedy
608-442-1112
Google Calendar - Capitol Comedy Hour - 2018-06-01 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Capitol Comedy Hour - 2018-06-01 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Capitol Comedy Hour - 2018-06-01 21:00:00 iCalendar - Capitol Comedy Hour - 2018-06-01 21:00:00