Capitol Comedy Hour
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Local Madison Comedy Presents: Capitol Comedy Hour!
A comedy showcase featuring longer sets by some of the most talented comedians in the Midwest! This inaugural show will include Carly Ballerini from Chicago, Ton Johnson from Milwaukee; and from our hometown, Dan Bacula, and the winner of Madison's Funniest Comic 2016, Charlie Kojis!
9:00 pm - 10:30 pm, Friday, July 7, The Rigby Pub and Grill, 119 E Main Street
No cover, donations appreciated
