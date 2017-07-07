press release: Local Madison Comedy Presents: Capitol Comedy Hour!

A comedy showcase featuring longer sets by some of the most talented comedians in the Midwest! This inaugural show will include Carly Ballerini from Chicago, Ton Johnson from Milwaukee; and from our hometown, Dan Bacula, and the winner of Madison's Funniest Comic 2016, Charlie Kojis!

9:00 pm - 10:30 pm, Friday, July 7, The Rigby Pub and Grill, 119 E Main Street

No cover, donations appreciated