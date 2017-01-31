The City of Madison is beginning a process of designing a new parking structure at the corner of East Main and South Livingston Streets. Preliminary plans call for a parking structure with approximately 600 parking stalls, as well as a commercial space along Main Street.

The next step will be a Community Open House focused on the design of the Parking Structure. The Open House will take place on from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday January 31 at the Archipelago Village Design Center located at 945 East Washington Avenue (across the street from Breese Stevens Field with parking and entrance in the rear of the building). This event will provide community members the opportunity to review, discuss, and share input on options for the design of the Parking Structure.

The Parking Structure will serve the “Spark” and “Cosmos” buildings being developed across the street, and will provide publicly-available parking to meet the growing needs of the Capitol East District. The Spark and Cosmos buildings are slated to include StartingBlock Madison (a collaborative entrepreneurial hub), office space for American Family Insurance, a 2,500-person capacity music venue, and additional commercial uses.

As the Capitol East District continues to be redeveloped and revitalized, there is a growing need for parking. The proposed Capitol East Parking Structure will provide public parking for events at Central Park and Breese Stevens Field, as well as other activities in the district. It will also serve the parking needs of these two important development projects (the Spark and the Cosmos) that will bring employment, entrepreneurship, and entertainment to the District.