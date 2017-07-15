Capitol Speakout & Rally Against Trumpcare

press release: Saturday, July 15, 3:00 pm State Capitol Speakout and Rally Against Trump Care – Join the Fight for Medicare for All! We will not stay silent while Trump and the GOP aim to steal healthcare from 22 million more people so they can line the pockets of the richest families and corporations with tax breaks. We won't stand still as Medicaid & Planned Parenthood are gutted, and the parasitic insurance companies get to charge more for crappier healthcare. Multiple actions have been taking place across the country and in Madison since this first week of July while Senate has been in recess. We need to keep the pressure up when the Senate is back in session. The bill is threatening to be resurrected full steam towards Trump's desk and towards mass devastation. Following invited speakers there will an open mic.