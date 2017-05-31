press release: The Capitol View Farmers Market will be running every Wednesday 3:00pm - 7:00pm May 31 - October 11 this year. Each week will feature music from 4-6 pm and food carts from 4-7 pm. MSCR Fit2Go activities for kids happen from 4-7 pm, May 31-July 26.

The Capitol View Farmers Market is located on the east side of Madison on Sharpsburg Drive between North Star Drive and Gemini Drive. We're across the street from the eastside Great Dane Restaurant and Pub and 1 block from the Metro Market within the Grandview Commons Neighborhood visible from Cottage Grove Road.