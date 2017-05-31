Capitol View Farmers' Market
press release: The Capitol View Farmers Market will be running every Wednesday 3:00pm - 7:00pm May 31 - October 11 this year. Each week will feature music from 4-6 pm and food carts from 4-7 pm. MSCR Fit2Go activities for kids happen from 4-7 pm, May 31-July 26.
The Capitol View Farmers Market is located on the east side of Madison on Sharpsburg Drive between North Star Drive and Gemini Drive. We're across the street from the eastside Great Dane Restaurant and Pub and 1 block from the Metro Market within the Grandview Commons Neighborhood visible from Cottage Grove Road.
- May 31 - Opening Day! Welcome back our vendors and meet the new vendors! Live music by Nick Mathews 4:00 - 6:00.
- June 7 - Live Music by Ken E Curtis 4:00 - 6:00.
- June 14 - Live music by Michael Gruber 4:00 - 6:00.
- June 21 - Live music by Dead Sea Squirrels. 4:00 - 6:00.
- June 28 - Live music by 50% Folk 4:00 - 6:00.
- July 5 - Live music by Nick Mathews 4:00 - 6:00.
- July 12 - Live music by Noah Hittner 4:00 - 6:00.
- July 19 - Live music by Ken E Curtis 4:00 - 6:00.
- July 26 - Live music by Antique Noveau 4:00 - 6:00.
- August 2 - Live music by Dead Sea Squirrels 4:00 - 6:00.
- August 9 - Live Music by Noah Hittner 4:00 - 6:00.
- August 16 - Live music by Ken E Curtis 4:00 - 6:00.
- August 23 - Live music by Nick Mathews 4:00 - 6:00.
- August 30 - Live music by Antique Noveau 4:00 - 6:00.
- September 6 - Live music by Nick Mathews 4:00 - 6:00.
- September 13 - Live music by 50% Folk 4:00 - 6:00.
- September 20 - Live music by Nick Mathews 4:00 - 6:00.
- September 27 - Live music by Dead Sea Squirrels 4:00 - 6:00.
- October 4 - Live music by Ken E Curtis 4:00 - 6:00.
- October 11 - Last Market! Live music with Nick Mathews 4:00 - 6:00.
