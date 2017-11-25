Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Join us at the library for a full-length family movie. We'll provide the popcorn! Two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold hypnotize their principal into thinking he's a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. IMDB entry: www.imdb.com/title/tt2091256/
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
