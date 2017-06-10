press release: All years, makes, models car show fundraiser for MAMA Cares program.

Join us Saturday, June 10

Registration 10am-12pm; Car Show 12pm-3pm

STICK VEGA LIVE demonstrations 1 & 2pm

Lo Marie Music

Judging 3pm-3:30pm

Winners Announced 3:30pm

Featuring Food by: The Rodeo Wagon

Raffles throughout the day

Pre-registration now until June 5th $15- email Melissa@yaharabay.com for form

*receive an extra raffle ticket to win a watch donated by Chalmers Jewelers

Vehicle registration day of, from 10am-12pm. $20 per car, includes a complimentary cocktail (21+), raffle ticket to win a Chalmers Watch

Awards for:

Best Custom

Best Paint

Best in Show

Crowd Favorite- Spectator Judged

MAMA Cares was formed in 2015 as a result of a benefit event to raise funds for longtime Madison musician, Robert J. Conaway and his family, who faced steep medical bills after their son became gravely ill.