Car Show
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
press release: All years, makes, models car show fundraiser for MAMA Cares program.
Join us Saturday, June 10
Registration 10am-12pm; Car Show 12pm-3pm
STICK VEGA LIVE demonstrations 1 & 2pm
Lo Marie Music
Judging 3pm-3:30pm
Winners Announced 3:30pm
Featuring Food by: The Rodeo Wagon
Raffles throughout the day
Pre-registration now until June 5th $15- email Melissa@yaharabay.com for form
*receive an extra raffle ticket to win a watch donated by Chalmers Jewelers
Vehicle registration day of, from 10am-12pm. $20 per car, includes a complimentary cocktail (21+), raffle ticket to win a Chalmers Watch
Awards for:
Best Custom
Best Paint
Best in Show
Crowd Favorite- Spectator Judged
MAMA Cares was formed in 2015 as a result of a benefit event to raise funds for longtime Madison musician, Robert J. Conaway and his family, who faced steep medical bills after their son became gravely ill.
Info
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719 View Map